Queensferry Crossing disruption extended until next summer

Drivers on the Queensferry Crossing face further disruption until next summer after ministers admitted work to finish the bridge had been delayed again.

Evening lane closures should have ended last Sunday but will now continue for almost a year.

Transport secretary Michael Matheson said the bridge builders had had difficulties getting the resources needed to do the work.

The only remaining work from this week should have been painting under deck that carries the carriageways - due to be finished in December next year.

However, an updated list shows only two of 23 of the finishing and snagging works have been completed, with seven now continuing into next year.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government's Transport Scotland agency, which is in charge of the project, said: "Traffic management will come off in December, then return in spring to summer at night for the works."

more follows