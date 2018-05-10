Rail chief apologies for "unacceptable" disruption

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes today apologised to passengers for "unacceptable" disruption over the last few days.

Mr Hynes said sorry for faults caused by track owner Network Rail - which is part of the alliance - that forced the closure of Glasgow Central Station on Saturday night following overhead line damage.

There were also signal failures and an electrical fault in and around Glasgow on Monday and Tuesday which had caused "significant delays", he said.

My Hynes said: "Network Rail Scotland knows this level of disruption is unacceptable and is sorry that train services were affected so badly on Scotland's railway over last weekend and this week.

"Overhead line damage, failure of the electricity supply and signal failures means our performance has been well below the standard customers deserve and expect.

"We are acutely aware of the frustration and inconvenience felt by customers when things go wrong."

The move comes a day after Labour called for a separate apology from Mr Hynes over ScotRail's failure to meet quality targets, when he appeared before the Scottish Parliament's rural affairs and connectivity committee.