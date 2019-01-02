Rail fare increases: this is how much more Edinburgh commuters will pay in 2019

Have your say

Rail passengers are facing an expensive start to the year, as ticket fares have increased by an average of 3.1 per cent.

The price hike came into effect today (2 January) and is the second highest rise since January 2013.

Rail fares have increased by an average of 3.1 per cent

Season ticket fares have increased by three-figures in some cases, while some long-distance journeys now cost 50 per cent more.

Costly commuting

The average fare rise will see the cost of many rail season tickets increase by more than £100.

Scottish commuters face a price hike of 3.2 per cent per journey on anytime single tickets, single tickets and peak-time season tickets, while the price of off-peak tickets has increased by 2.2 per cent.

Season tickets

A peak-time season ticket between Edinburgh and Glasgow now costs an extra £128 per year, with the average cost rising from £3,956 to £4,084.

Peak-time season tickets from Aberdeen to Glasgow have gone up by £232, from £7,932 to £8,184 per year.

Single tickets

Single ticket fares have increased by 50p to £14.90 from Edinburgh to Glasgow, while trains from Edinburgh to Aberdeen have increased by £1.20 to £37.90.

Dundee tickets from Edinburgh now cost £19.50 following a 60p rise, and Inverness tickets now cost £58.80, after a rise of £1.80.

Long distance travel

Long-distance journeys from Scotland also face a price hike, with costs for peak-time routes increasing by an average of £20 per journey.

Edinburgh to London has gone up from £119 to £152 - a rise of £33 - while trains from Glasgow to London now cost £149 - a rise of £48 from £101.

The rail industry insists the "vast majority" of revenue from fares covers the day-to-day costs of running the railway.

A new railcard

The increase in fares does, however, coincide with the introduction of a brand new railcard for those aged 26 to 30.

The £30 card, dubbed the 'Millennial Railcard', became available today (2 January) and entitles holders up to 1/3 off most rail fares across the UK, offering an average saving of around £95 per year.

Although, there have been reports of people being kept waiting more than an hour online to secure one.