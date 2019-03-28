Rail fault near Forth Bridge sees Edinburgh services cancelled

A signalling fault near the Forth Bridge is affecting train services from Edinburgh.

Network Rail engineers are assessing the problem and ScotRail has advised of timetable changes.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve had to make some changes to services, diverting an Edinburgh to Inverness, via Stirling, and cancelling some services from Edinburgh across the Forth Bridge to allow Network Rail enough access to the track to repair the fault.

“Please check your journey before travel.”

