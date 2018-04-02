Revealed: Rail fares cost some Scots a fifth of their wage

The Scottish Government has been accused of presiding over a “great train robbery” after analysis revealed some commuters in Scotland spend a fifth of average wages on rail fares.

Scottish Labour’s research shows someone on the typical gross salary in Scotland travelling 47 miles from Edinburgh to Glasgow Central would have to pay about £380 per month for a season ticket.

Rail fares cost sime a fifth of their wage

In comparison, a worker commuting 30 miles from Etampes to Paris would spend 2 per cent of France’s average monthly pay on tickets, at £66.

Labour’s Secretary for Rural Economy and Connectivity Colin Smyth said: “SNP Ministers are presiding over a great train robbery – passengers are having their pockets picked in comparison to commuters on the continent.

“Passengers are paying a fortune, often for delayed and overcrowded trains and when their train isn’t cancelled they can’t be even be guaranteed to stop at the stations they are supposed to.

A spokesman for Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said suitability of existing public sector bodies to bid for such a contract is being considered.

Colin Smyth - Labour - South Scotland

The Scottish Government is also looking at what steps would be necessary to create a new body, if needed. He added: “Scotland has the lowest rail fares increase in the UK.”