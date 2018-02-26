Revealed: The Edinburgh - Glasgow trains affected as Scotrail cut carriages

Rail passengers on the Glasgow-Edinburgh rail route are racing rush-hour overcrowding due to Scotrail cutting some carriages.
Here’s a list of all the trains that will be impacted.
In full: The trains affected by the shortage
Morning peak
Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley via Falkirk High
0600 will run will with four carriages
0745 will run with three carriages
0815 will run with four carriages
READ MORE: Glasgow-Edinburgh rush hour trains hit by cuts to carriages
Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High
0645 will run with three carriages
0715 will run with four carriages
0845 will run with three carriages
READ MORE: Up to 20 ScotRail trains a day skip their scheduled stops
Evening peak
Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley via Falkirk High
1745 will run with three carriages
1815 will run with four carriages
Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High
1645 will run with three carriages
1715 will run with four carriages