Revealed: The Edinburgh - Glasgow trains affected as Scotrail cut carriages

Have your say

Rail passengers on the Glasgow-Edinburgh rail route are racing rush-hour overcrowding due to Scotrail cutting some carriages.

Here’s a list of all the trains that will be impacted.

A number of services are having the number of carriages cut.

In full: The trains affected by the shortage

Morning peak

Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley via Falkirk High

0600 will run will with four carriages

0745 will run with three carriages

0815 will run with four carriages

READ MORE: Glasgow-Edinburgh rush hour trains hit by cuts to carriages

Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High

0645 will run with three carriages

0715 will run with four carriages

0845 will run with three carriages

READ MORE: Up to 20 ScotRail trains a day skip their scheduled stops

Evening peak

Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley via Falkirk High

1745 will run with three carriages

1815 will run with four carriages

Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High

1645 will run with three carriages

1715 will run with four carriages