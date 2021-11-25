Bolt was founded in 2013 and currently has 4m customers across the UK aiming through its Bolt Green Plan to ensure all rides are carbon neutral.

A third of Bolt’s initial city fleet are electric or hybrid vehicles, and the ride-hailing company are also looking to aid the Capital in its bid to be a "Million Tree City" by 2030.

The company will celebrate its launch in Edinburgh with a £20,300 donation to the TreeTime Edinburgh initiative, run by Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust to help them replace lost trees in the city.

Bolt is launching in Edinburgh

Sam Raciti, Bolt’s UK General Manager said: “Launching into Edinburgh and Scotland is a big step for Bolt. We take our responsibility in supporting the communities we operate within seriously and it was only right that we helped support the sustainability goals of the UK's second greenest city through our partnership with TreeTime Edinburgh. We can’t wait to offer residents an affordable and responsible way to get around the city they love.

Charlie Cumming, CEO at Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust said: “Edinburgh’s trees are a major part of the local landscape and some of the capital’s most famous landmarks, parks and streets would not be the same without them. We’ve calculated that the city needs to be planting roughly 6,500 trees every year to compensate for the trees we lose due to disease and Bolt’s donation and commitment will help us significantly. We’re very pleased to be working with a company like Bolt that shares the same values and commitment to our local environment.”

With a number of larger trees being planted roadside, they will serve as a reminder to residents of the importance of the environment and the issue of carbon emissions in the city. To celebrate its arrival in the city, passengers will have the chance to receive up to £8 off their first Bolt ride by entering the following code into the Promotions section of the Bolt app: ARTHURSCARSEAT* when they launch.

