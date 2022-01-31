The RMT trade union, who organised the demonstration, are also calling for a just transition for offshore workers and for no privatisation of CalMac Ferries.

The protesters met in Edinburgh Waverley railway station at 11am this morning, and marched to Bute House, the First Minister's official residence.

In an interview with Heart Scotland News, Michael Hogg, RMT Regional Organiser Scotland, said: “Scotland’s railway is burning. Scotland’s railway is under attack”.

"We want to send a clear message to Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, to intervene and stop these unnecessary cuts”.

The RMT have also accused the Scottish Government of a “betrayal” of their commitments to tackle the climate emergency, by cutting services and privatisation.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Cop26 started only three months ago but already the lofty rhetoric about fighting climate change seems a distant memory as we witness a betrayal of ambitions by the SNP and Green Government to move towards a greener Scotland.

"Instead of cutting climate change the Government is cutting rail services and ticket offices, threatening the privatisation of our lifeline ferry services, and doing far too little to protect the livelihoods of energy workers and the vital service they provide.

"As the country approaches the local government elections in May, this protest will be the start of a concerted campaign to persuade politicians to protect these services and jobs which are so vital to our local communities."

The RMT Union says Nicola Sturgeon's Government is abandoning promises to tackle the climate emergency by cutting services and privatisation, including with ScotWind contracts going to fossil fuel firms including Shell and BP.