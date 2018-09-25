RMT warns ScotRail will 'grind to halt' after vote to ban overtime

Have your say

Passengers were warned today that ScotRail trains "would come to a grinding halt" after the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union today voted "overwhelmingly" to ban working on days off.

The action involving 3,500 staff is expected to start in about two weeks' time.

They are angry at getting paid less than drivers for working on "rest days".

Trains conductors and other RMT members are paid between £112 and £140 for working their rest days compared to £300 for drivers.

RMT Scotland organiser Mick Hogg told The Scotsman: "The ballot result has voted overwhelmingly for action short of a strike.

"It will be full steam ahead as far as we are concerned.

"We will be progressing with action banning rest day working with immediate effect - subject to the 14 day formal notification."

"The likely disruption is massive.

Our railway will come to a grinding halt if overtime is banned - no question about this.

"If they don't come forward with something, it's curtains for ScotRail."

Mr Hogg said the train operator was already short of a range of staff including conductors and ticket examiners, station and ticket office staff, cleaners and engineers.

He also said Sunday working was based on staff doing overtime.