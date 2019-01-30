Road closed in Granton following two-vehicle crash

Have your say

Police have closed a road in Granton following a collision between a van and a car.

The two-vehicle accident happened at West Shore Road at around 9.15am on Wednesday morning and there are reports of queuing traffic in the area.

Officers have arrived at the scene between Concrete Depot and West Harbour Road and a road closure is in place.

