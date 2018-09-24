Road layout change on Edinburgh's London Road leaves some drivers baffled

Several drivers were left baffled today by the reinstated road layout around Edinburgh's London Road, forcing the City Council to bring in extra warning signs.

A one-way traffic management system - known as a gyratory - was installed last summer around London Road, Regent Road, Montrose Terrace and Easter Road. It was put in place to deal with extra traffic in the area while Leith Street was closed for works at the new St James shopping centre development.

But the one-way loop system was finally removed yesterday and the road layout has been restored to its original two-way system.

However, a Tweet posted today by the Edinburgh Travel News social media account, which is run by members of the council's roads team, said: "We've received quite a few messages about signage at London Road / Montrose Terrace now that the gyratory has been removed and 2-way traffic has been restored. Comments and concerns have been relayed to the project team this morning."

In response to the post, Twitter user Chris L wrote: "I automatically drove up the wrong side of the road last night as there was no warning it had changed back. Dangerous!"

The local authority has received about half a dozen complaints today about the signs apparently not being clear enough.

A council spokeswoman said that contractors Laing O'Rourke have been asked to bring in some "prominent and additional signs" to make sure drivers are more aware of the road layout in advance.

Transport Convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “Although there are a correct number of signs alerting road users to the removal of the gyratory layout at London Road/Montrose Terrace, we’re working with Laing O’Rourke to make sure more signs are installed as an immediate priority.

"It might take a little time for people to get used to the road being returned to its original layout. That’s why we’re determined to ensure it’s as clear as possible to drivers that two-way traffic lanes are operating once again.”

Under the former one-way traffic management system, installed in August last year, there had been no right turn heading eastbound off London Road to the top part of Easter Road and to Abbeyhill. Instead, drivers were turning right at Montrose Terrace.

Motorists were also unable to turn right onto London Road from Easter Road.

The gyratory system remained in place following the initial reopening of Leith Street in agreement with the local authority, to allow for the smooth reintroduction of traffic to Leith Street and to avoid highway works during the busy festival period.

Work had been taking place since September 3rd to uninstall the gyratory system.

The work included the removal and replacement of road markings, restoring traffic islands at the London Road/Easter Road junction, installing proper signage and altering traffic signals.