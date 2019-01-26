Saturday afternoon drama as car smashes into Bathgate store window

Saturday shoppers were left shaken after a car smashed through the front window of a discount bargains store in Bathgate.

Damage was caused to the front of the Home Bargains store on Whitburn Road when a car crashed into one of the windows at around 2pm on Saturday.

It is understood the vehicle came careering towards the store after being hit by another car.

Police, fire and ambulance services raced to the scene after being informed of the collision.

The driver of the car that smashed into the window suffered minor injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We attended a road traffic collision on Whitburn Road after receiving a call from the ambulance service at 2:14pm today.

“Police and ambulance were in attendance.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a two-car road traffic collision at Home Bargains on Whitburn Road after receiving a call from the ambulance service at 2:14pm today.

“Police and ambulance were in attendance. Fire service provided scene safety.”

