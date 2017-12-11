Scotland’s weather: Flights cancelled as snow impacts UK airports

More than 20 outbound flights from Scotland’s main airports were cancelled on Monday as the winter freeze continued to play havoc with the transport network.

With heavy snow and ice causing continued disruption across much of the UK, flights from Scottish hubs were axed as airports struggled to clear the backlog from the weekend.

In all, 22 flights were cancelled. At Edinburgh Airport, three British Airways services to Heathrow were cancelled, along with two KLM flights to Amsterdam, an EasyJet service to the Dutch city, and a Flybe flight to Shetland.

The extent of the disruption – which saw up to 32cm of snow fall in parts of Wales and led to Birmingham and Luton airports to temporarily close their runways – also meant that a British Airways flight to Heathrow scheduled for Tuesday morning was cancelled early Monday.

Gordon Robertson, the airport’s communications director, said: “The London airports are affected, in the main Stansted and Heathrow. We have a number of flights to London and the Midlands every day and those are bearing the brunt of it.”

London-bound services were also the main victims at Glasgow Airport, where four British Airways flights to Heathrow were cancelled, along with three KLM and EasyJet services to Amsterdam and a Flybe flight to Birmingham.

At Aberdeen Airport, two British Airways flights to Heathrow were cancelled, as were two KLM Amsterdam services and a Flybe flight to Wick.

There was also widespread disruption on the rail network after a train broke down at Glasgow Central at 7am, sparking a slew of cancellations, delays, and reduced services which ran on into yesterday evening.

Some 24 schools in the Highlands were closed due to bad weather and treacherous road conditions, with five schools in Aberdeenshire also closed.

It comes as the Met Office extended a yellow warning covering the east coast of Scotland and the Highlands and islands, with freezing temperatures causing icy conditions and further snowfall forecast. The revised warning is set to last until late this morning.

Pete Williams, the RAC’s road safety spokesman, said the group expected to deal with 11,000 breakdowns by the end of the day, 20 per cent more than the seasonal norm.

He said “treacherous ice” and snow conditions had been “compounded” by plummeting temperatures overnight.

Breakdown cover provider Green Flag said it had received more than three calls every minute, over double the usual number for a Monday at this time of year.

