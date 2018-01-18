Scotland’s weather: More snow and ice into the weekend

Have your say

Warnings of ice and snow have been extended into the weekend after police urged truckers to drive with “extreme caution”.

The Met Office today issued a new series of yellow - “be aware” - severe weather warnings which continue until Saturday.

Temperatures are then forecast to plunge on Saturday night, to -6C in places like Braemar, -4C in Glasgow and -3C in Edinburgh.

The agency said up to another 30cm of snow may fall on the highest routes, with 3-7cm at low levels by late on Friday.

It said more drivers could be stranded, as happened on the M74 on Tuesday night, with strong winds also threatening blizzards later today.

The warning, which came into force at 11am, extends as far east as Edinburgh, with just the east coast and the Northern and Western Isles escaping.

Heavy overnight snow has made travel conditions on many Scottish roads "extremely dangerous". Picture: Ian Georgeson

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations.

“In a few places, mainly upland areas, vehicles may become stranded.

“There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.

“A few rural communities may become cut off.

“In addition some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries.”

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: “There is still a need for motorists to exercise caution on the roads during this period as the weather could well lead to some challenging driving conditions - in particular over higher routes, which may see some heavy snowfall and a higher risk of disruption.

“Motorists will also potentially face significant delays at peak times.

“Our winter maintenance teams are continuing to prepare the trunk road network and stand ready to react to changing conditions, treating roads and helping motorists where required.

“My advice, as always, is to take extra time to plan your journey, listen to police advice and drive to the conditions.”

A separate warning of ice will be in force from 3pm today until 11am on Friday in the Borders and northern England.

Another ice warning covers the western half of Scotland from midnight to 10am on Saturday, where further snow showers are also forecast.

Police said overnight falls had made travel in many parts of the country “extremely dangerous” and lorry drivers should drive with extreme caution.

Gritters were deployed to clear new snowfalls on major routes in southern Scotland today, including the M74 and A702 near Abington in South Lanarkshire.

ScotRail passengers were delayed by a snow build-up preventing points between tracks working in Aviemore.

Thousands of pupils missed another day of classes as schools in some areas remain shut.

Scottish Borders Council said none of its schools would open today, with 15,000 pupils missing lessons.

There are also a number of schools shut in East Ayrshire, Stirling, Falkirk and Perth and Kinross.

Superintendent Calum Glenny said: “Despite some difficult weather conditions in the Dumfries and Galloway area which caused some disruption, the weather was not as severe as was first forecast.

“Thankfully, a significant number of motorists heeded the warnings which had been issued to avoid travelling on the roads and I’d like to thank them for doing so.”

