Scotland v Australia: Warnings of potential traffic delays in Edinburgh as Autumn International match set to kick off at Murrayfield
There are warnings of potential traffic delays in the Capital as Scotland faces Australia at home in the Autumn Internationals.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 12:19 pm
Traffic Scotland has warned anyone who is thinking about travelling on Edinburgh’s roads that there maybe delays due to Sunday’s rugby match.
Roads surrounding the Murrayfield area, especially those leading to and from the stadium will probably be much heavier than usual.
Especially the A720, the M8 and the M90.
The game will kick off at 2.15 pm with fans heading to the stadium in the preceding hours.
Read More
Read MoreLivingston crime: 82-year-old man assaulted and robbed in his own home in West L...