The country’s national team will be facing Israel in Glasgow on Saturday at 5 pm, and company ScotRail has issued advice to travellers as they put more trains on for the match.

On Saturday, there will be more trains to and from Mount Florida, the closest station to Hampden, as well as key routes to and from the city centre.

They warn that there will be queuing systems in place at stations before and after the match, and travellers should make sure to extend their travel time to accommodate these queues.

Extra staff will be put on shift to aid travellers, and people are encouraged to have pre purchased their tickets to help speed the process.

Face coverings are still mandatory on public transport in Scotland.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We wish the Scotland national team the best of luck in their crucial World Cup Qualifier against Israel on Saturday.

“To help fans get to the game, we’ll be adding more seats to trains to Mount Florida and on key routes to and from the city centre. Customers should, however, plan their journeys in advance and make sure they buy their tickets before they board.

“We’re asking fans to head back to the station as soon as you can after the final whistle, and not to leave it to the last train of the night to get home.”

