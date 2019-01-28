Scotland V Italy: Road closures for Six Nations 2019 match at Murrayfield

Have your say

Details of road closures and parking restrictions have been unveiled ahead of Scotland’s first Six Nations game against Italy at Murrayfield.

The match against the Azzurri will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday.

Map of affected roads. Pic: Edinburgh Travel News

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the city council’s roads team, has now published details of the routes affected.

Scotland v Italy Road Closures

Roseburn Street; In its entirety; 12:15pm-2:15pm and 3:30pm-5:45pm.

Roseburn Place and Roseburn Avenue: At Roseburn Street: 12:15pm-5:45pm

Riversdale Bridge: In its entirety: 12:45pm-4:45pm

Roads affected from 3:30pm-5:45pm...

Roseburn Terrace; In its entirety

West Coates; In its entirety

Douglas Crescent; At Douglas Gardens

Balbirnie Place: In its entirety

Eglinton Crescent/ Glencairn Crescent; At Palmerston Place

Grosvenor Crescent/ Lansdowne Crescent; At Palmerston Place

Rosebery Crescent ; Between Haymarket Terrace and Lansdowne Crescent

Grosvenor Gardens; In its entirety

Grosvenor Street; At Haymarket

Magdala Crescent; Between West Coates and Eglinton Crescent

Magdala Mews; In its entirety

Eglinton Crescent; Between Magdala Crescenet and Coates Gardens

Corstophine Road; Between Ellersly Road and Roseburn Terrace (except public transport buses)

Murrayfield Road; Between Ellersly Road and Corstorphine Road (except public transport buses)

Haymarket Terrace; In its entirety (except trams)

Haymarket Yards; In its entirety (except trams)

West Approach Road: Between Westfield Road and slip road at Dundee Street

Westfield Road; Between entrance to Sainsbury’s and West Approach Road.

