Scotland V Italy: Road closures for Six Nations 2019 match at Murrayfield

Details of road closures and parking restrictions have been unveiled ahead of Scotland’s first Six Nations game against Italy at Murrayfield.
The match against the Azzurri will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday.
Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the city council’s roads team, has now published details of the routes affected.
Scotland v Italy Road Closures
Roseburn Street; In its entirety; 12:15pm-2:15pm and 3:30pm-5:45pm.
Roseburn Place and Roseburn Avenue: At Roseburn Street: 12:15pm-5:45pm
Riversdale Bridge: In its entirety: 12:45pm-4:45pm
Roads affected from 3:30pm-5:45pm...
Roseburn Terrace; In its entirety
West Coates; In its entirety
Douglas Crescent; At Douglas Gardens
Balbirnie Place: In its entirety
Eglinton Crescent/ Glencairn Crescent; At Palmerston Place
Grosvenor Crescent/ Lansdowne Crescent; At Palmerston Place
Rosebery Crescent ; Between Haymarket Terrace and Lansdowne Crescent
Grosvenor Gardens; In its entirety
Grosvenor Street; At Haymarket
Magdala Crescent; Between West Coates and Eglinton Crescent
Magdala Mews; In its entirety
Eglinton Crescent; Between Magdala Crescenet and Coates Gardens
Corstophine Road; Between Ellersly Road and Roseburn Terrace (except public transport buses)
Murrayfield Road; Between Ellersly Road and Corstorphine Road (except public transport buses)
Haymarket Terrace; In its entirety (except trams)
Haymarket Yards; In its entirety (except trams)
West Approach Road: Between Westfield Road and slip road at Dundee Street
Westfield Road; Between entrance to Sainsbury’s and West Approach Road.
