Network Rail Scotland reported the issue at around 9.30pm, commenting that the road bridges were north of the railway on the river Annan.

Pending a daylight safety inspection, trains are unable to pass over the Anna Viaduct.

The line between Dumfries and Carlisle will remain closed until further notice.

Network Rail Scotland reported that two road bridges washed away north of the railway on the river Annan on Thursday night.

A Network Rail Scotland spokesperson said: “Two road bridges have been washed away on the river Annan, north of the railway.

"We're unable to allow trains to pass over the Annan Viaduct pending a daylight safety inspection.

"The line between Dumfries and Carlisle will remain closed until further notice.”

It comes as Residents in Hawick in the Scottish Borders are being evacuated as a major incident is declared as the water levels of the River Tweed and River Teviot continue to rapidly rise.

Around 500 properties are potentially affected by the flooding and are being actively evacuated in an operation run by Police Scotland.

Police Scotland announced that the four were rescued from a premises affected by the flooding on Whitesands in Dumfries.

A Fire and Rescue Service boat was launched to take the individuals to safety and all were safe and well.

Several flood warnings are in place across the region and SEPA issued warnings over the River Teviot in Hawick on Thursday afternoon.

