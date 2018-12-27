ScotRail admits cancellations for training will continue into January

ScotRail cancellations will continue for weeks, the operator admitted today as it struggles to clear a training backlog caused late-delivered new trains.

The news came as around 65 services were scrapped today - the first day much of Scotland has had a train service after the traditional two-day Christmas shutdown.

Scotrail cancellations will continue for weeks. Picture: John Devlin

Among routes affected were the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line, and routes between Edinburgh and Fife, North Berwick and Tweedbank in the Borders.

Some trains north to Dunblane and Aberdeen were also hit, and between Aberdeen and Inverness.

On Christmas Eve, ScotRail was ordered by ministers to submit a remedial plan to tackle such cancellations on routes into Edinburgh, including from Fife, North Berwick and Tweedbank.

ScotRail said it had been working "flat out" to train drivers and conductors on two new fleets of trains and new routes.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes with its sole refurbished InterCity train delivered so far. Picture: Jon Savage

The firm told The Scotsman cancellations would continue for some time, but there would be fewer, and "an improvement" could be expected "in the coming weeks".

It said only half the 70 brand new Hitachi electric trains have arrived, which should have all been in service by now, because of manufacturing delays.

In addition, problems at train refurbisher Wabtec have delayed the overhaul of 26 old InterCity diesel trains, with only one completed and ScotRail running around ten more in an unrefurbished state, which include old-fashioned "slam doors" which passengers have to open by hand.

The problem has been compounded by an overtime ban by members of the Rail Maritime and Transport union (RMT) over pay for working on days off, which has now been settled.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: "We’re sorry to customers for the disruption to services today and over recent weeks.

"We know the impact this has on your day, and are working flat out to get things back to normal.

"The disruption has been caused by two key factors:

"1. Late delivery of new trains by Hitachi and Wabtec means the training that is required for our train crew, on new trains and new routes, has had to be compressed into a very short space of time.

Day-to-day services have had to be cancelled to allow our people to take part in training.

"2. RMT industrial action meant there was an overtime ban for some of our people, which lasted for several weeks.

"This is now resolved but made the problem of train crew training worse.

"Training is ongoing so we can get services back to normal and we can expect an improvement in the coming weeks.

"But while we continue to train our conductors and drivers some disruption will remain.

"We know this isn’t acceptable, and are sorry to customers about this.

"Every single person at the ScotRail Alliance is working hard to improve things for our customers as soon as possible."

ScotRail said replacement buses would be substituted for cancelled trains, including the last services of the day.

