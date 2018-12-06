ScotRail cancel Edinburgh to Perth services due to train crew shortage

Several ScotRail services on the Edinburgh to Perth route have been cancelled this morning due to a lack of crew.

Hundreds of commuters between Edinburgh to Perth are facing major disruption this morning with five services cancelled due to a shortage of staff.

The services between Edinburgh to Perth at 10.54; 12.57 and 13.55 have been cancelled along with the Perth to Edinburgh services at 11.29 and 12.22.

It comes after Transport Secretary Michael Matheson blasted ScotRail over a lack of public communication with regards to staff training issues.

“The communication of the significant impact of these cancellations was not to the standard I expect,” said Mr Matheson.

“They (Scotrail) should have communicated that much more clearly, at a much earlier stage.”

Bosses at ScotRail have said the late arrival of new carriages and an industrial dispute have contributed to the delay of training.

Dozens of services have been affected this week already to enable staff to take part in training, with a new timetable due to be launched on Sunday.

