ScotRail delays and cancellations leave Scotland rugby fans fuming

Have your say

RUGBY fans attending today’s Six Nations tie between Scotland and Ireland at Murrayfield have been left fuming after a broken down train caused disruption on the route into Edinburgh.

A broken down train at Haymarket this morning meant services were subject to delay, revision and cancellation, ScotRail announced earlier.

As a result, many fans travelling into Edinburgh today on overcrowded trains or left facing the miserable task of sourcing alternative forms of transport to get to the match on time.

Timetable alterations meant some ScotRail services were forced to run with fewer carriages. A replacement bus service was also put in place.

Today’s match, the second of Scotland’s Six Nations campaign, kicks off at 14.15 and is expected to be a sell out with 67,000 supporters in attendance.

A Scotrail spokesman said: “Due to a broken down train earlier at Haymarket, there is some ongoing disruption to services.

“We are doing everything we can to keep people moving, including ticket acceptance with local bus providers and replacement bus services.

“Customers should check @ScotRail on Twitter or download the ScotRail app for the most up to date information.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital