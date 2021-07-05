ScotRail: Delays expected as Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street trains running at reduced speed

ScotRail has warned of delays between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street due to a signalling fault.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 5th July 2021, 8:52 am
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:11 am

Network Rail staff are on site trying to fix the fault in the system between Croy and Lenzie.

Trains have been running at reduced speed for the last hour and travellers are warned to take this into account when planning their journey.

The last update from ScotRail read: “There is a 20mph speed restriction over a section of track which also needs to be inspected after the passage of each train.”

