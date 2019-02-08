ScotRail hit with second remedial plan - for failing to keep passengers happy

ScotRail was today hit with a second remedial plan - for failing to meeting passenger satisfaction targets.

The train operator has been ordered by transport secretary Michael Matheson to take rapid action to boost its score after being given a 79 per cent rating in the latest official watchdog National Rail Passenger Survey (NRPS).

It is required to reach 88.5 per cent in the twice-yearly poll.

ScotRail's score plunged by six percentage points from 85 per cent in the latest survey, carried out in the autumn and published last week.

The plan - to be lodged within three months - will require ScotRail "to set out how it plans to put measures in place to improve passenger satisfaction results to ensure passengers can enjoy the full benefits" of current improvement work, including two news train fleets and extra services on several lines.

It follows a separate remedial plan being issued last month following dozens of cancellations a day on commuter lines into Edinburgh caused by the late delivery of new trains and a training backlog following industrial action in a pay dispute.

Mr Matheson said: “These latest NRPS results are unsurprising and clearly linked to the recent poor performance.

"Too often, passengers have been left disappointed and this must change swiftly.

“Having already issued one remedial plan notice, it is frustrating that another follows.

"ScotRail recognises the reasons for this notice and the direct link between train service reliability and customer satisfaction.

"I require quick action to ensure the ongoing record investment in infrastructure, fleets and staff quite rightly translates to better satisfaction levels and a more attractive service.

“Passengers want and deserve a railway which delivers the benefits of more seats and services on a consistently reliable basis.”

Mr Matheson added that the ScotRail Alliance with Network Rail's performance had shown a "slight improvement" over the last three months

ScotRail head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: "We will submit a remedial plan to Transport Scotland within the timescale outlined.

“We run more than 2,400 services every single weekday, which is more than ever before, and our punctuality has recently reached its highest level since September last year.

“But we know there is much more to do, given the challenges we have faced in recent months.

"Everyone at Scotland’s Railway is working flat out to deliver the service our customers expect and deserve."