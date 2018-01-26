Scotrail investigating after water pours through refurbished carriage

Have your say

SCOTRAIL are investigating after a shocking video emerged showing water pouring through a refurbished carriage.

Laura Neilson, who works for Edinburgh City Council, captured rain pouring through a trains carriage and posted it on Facebook.

The video, posted to ScotRail’s official Facebook page, was captioned: “Was drier before I got on the Edinburgh to Glasgow Central train yesterday.

“Trains and service are a disgrace.”

It shows heavy and regular drips of water appearing to emerge from several spots near the ceiling lights of the carriage.

It is unclear what is causing the leak in the modern-looking carriage but underneath the lights there appears to be a large wet spot on the floor.

A passenger captured the image on her phone. Picture; Deadline News

The footage is believed tto have been filmed when heavy rain affected much of Scotland at the start of the week.

But ScotRail have admitted that the modern-looking carriage in the clip is refurbished.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “Our on-train engineers are investigating this complaint.”

Scotrail hiked the price of peak travel by 3.6% this year despite a litany of complaints about poor service.

According to the website www.sorryfortheinconvenience.co.uk, Scotrail have already apologised 920 times this year on social media, which is an average of 39 a day.

In December it emerged that Scotrail sat a disabled girl in a dirty old carriage meant for luggage and bikes but she still had to pay full price.

Murrin Widely was travelling with her family to the Christmas markets in Edinburgh from Perth and Kinross and needs a wheelchair due to her spina bifida.

Murrin and her family were placed in a dingy old carriage despite the train being nearly empty. The carriage lacked any safety features and they had the doors locked behind them by staff.

The same month, it emerged that Scotrail were putting other passengers in carriages with no seats.

Scotrail told Fife travellers that it was a “loco-hauled service to provide extra capacity”.

The carriage was a guard’s van with no carpet but a stained dirty floor and was used in peak times for extra capacity.

ScotRail was also forced to content with a series of weather related issues in recent dyas and weeks.

A landslip completely blocked the main rail link between Glasgow and Edinburgh until late on Thursday until debris could be cleared.

Images showed mud and rocks clogging up the line at Winchburgh in West Lothian, leaving commuters facing two days of frustrations, and forcing the operator to find urgent workarounds.

ScotRail Alliance deployed teams of engineers to the scene and had them working through the night to get the route back up and running.

However speed restrictions were put in place in and around Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park while further work and investigations are done.