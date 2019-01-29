ScotRail passenger satisfaction plunges to 16-year low

Have your say

Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail is at its lowest for 16 years, the latest official watchdog survey showed today.

The train operator's rating plunged by six percentage points from 85 to 79 per cent, the National Rail Passengers Survey by Transport Focus showed.

The survey, carried out last autumn, found happiness levels had fallen below the 83 per cent recorded in 2002.

It comes days after a smaller poll by consumer body Which? reported pasenger satisfaction also down by six points to 45 per cent.

In the latest survey, among 1,300 passengers, the biggest fall was in how uiseful passengers found information about delays, down 16 points to 42 per cent.

How well ScotRail dealt with delays - traditionally the firm's Achilles heel in the poll, was down by 12 points to 39 per cent.

Passengers were also increasingly unhappy with connections with other trains - down 11 points to 72 per cent.

Their satisfaction with punctuality and reliability also fell by ten points to 72 per cent.

Satisfaction with ticket price value for money fell eight points to 51 per cent.

However, there were improvements in some areas, with cycle parking up 14 points to 69 per cent.