ScotRail punctuality worst for 12 years

ScotRail Alliance chiefs today attempted to mask its worst punctuality for 12 years by highlighting a cut in skip stopping - but even that's worse than it was six months ago.

Annual average performance by the partnership between train operator ScotRail and track owner Network Rail slipped to 87.3 per cent over the year to 10 November.

The figure for the proportion of trains which arrived within five minutes of time fell by 0.2 points compared to that for the previous four-week period - the 15th in a row it has failed to improve.

It is also at the lowest level since August 2006 and 5 points below than the target set for next year.

Punctuality over the four weeks to 10 November also fell, from 81.8 per cent to 80.5 per cent.

The alliance attempted to gloss over the figures by highlighting it had reduced skip stopping, where trains miss stations to reduce knock-on delays to other services.

It said that had fallen by 84 per cent to 118 trains skipping stops over the last four weeks compared to a year ago.

However, this is still worse than in May when ScotRail said the practice had been cut by 88 per cent on the previous year to 53 trains, proclaiming the "lowest rate of skip stopping since records began".

BACKGROUND: Number of ScotRail trains missing stops at record low

The alliance said the biggest five incidents to have hit ScotRail’s performance over the four weeks to 10 November were all "infrastructure related", which is the responsibility of Network Rail.

They were emergency speed restrictions at Corkerhill on the Glasgow-Paisley Canal line on 16 October, signalling problems at Haymarket in Edinburgh on 2 November, a line fault at Dalmuir on the Glasgow-Helensburgh route on 23 October, a signal fault at Edinburgh Waverley on 17 October and an engineering vehicle breaking down near Cowlairs, north of Glasgow Queen Street, on 23 October.

READ MORE: ScotRail given £23m early to cover shortfalls

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: “The performance of the infrastructure hasn’t been good enough in recent months and I am sorry to customers for the impact this has had on them.

"We are doing everything we can to deliver the more punctual service that our customers deserve.”