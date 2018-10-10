ScotRail’s new high-speed train breaks down on first trip

ScotRail’s new high-speed train broke down during its first service with passengers.

The train left Aberdeen at 12.55pm today after being hailed by the company as “an important milestone in its plan to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.”

READ MORE: New ‘age of the train’ arrives in Scotland with high-speed service

But the £2m train, which offers passengers more seats, more luggage space and more plug sockets broke down near the town of Ladybank in Fife.

Passengers said the service ground to a halt for five to 10 minutes.

Philip Haigh, a railway journalist who was on-board yesterday, said the train had been due at Waverley at 2.28pm but arrived 30 minutes later.

He said the breakdown was an “embarrassment” for ScotRail, but added: “ScotRail would not have wanted this today but these problems are occurring because they are trying to make things better. They are trying to run more trains, faster trains.

“They are trying to do the right thing but these things don’t happen easily.”

ScotRail said there had been a “short delay” due to a technical issue but the train was on the move quickly again.