However, the union has not announced any stoppages and will seek an immediate meeting with the company first.

RMT members, who include train conductors and station staff, voted by 1,199 to 364 for strikes and by 1,336 to 228 for action short of walkouts.

The union would have to give two weeks’ notice of any strikes, which could significantly affect services outside the Glasgow area where trains are controlled by conductors.

The RMT rejected ScotRail's latest 5 per cent offer and other improvements last month. Picture: John Devlin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most trains around Scotland’s largest city are controlled by drivers, who accepted a similar 5 per cent offer in July.

The news came as the RMT announced a further strike across Britain on Saturday, October 1 in a separate pay dispute that is likely to again significantly curtail ScotRail trains because Network Rail signalling staff are among those expected to take part.

The RMT said it also involved job security and working conditions.

Members of drivers’ union Aslef will walk out at 12 train operators including four cross-Border firms on the same day and also on Wednesday 5.

RMT Scottish organiser Mick Hogg said last month that if ScotRail failed to make an "acceptable improved offer" it would lead to a strike ballot. Picture: Robert Perry/PA

The strikes, also over pay, include at LNER, Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, TransPennine Express and will also affect travel for delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

Edinburgh-London operator Lumo, ScotRail and Caledonian Sleeper are not involved.

Aslef members at England-based Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, London Overground, Northern Trains, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains are also due to strike on the two dates.

However, the RMT said it would not be calling a further strike on October 5.

An Aslef strike planned for last Thursday was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen's death, while the RMT similarly cancelled its strikes on Thursday and Saturday.

Aslef said it is in for the "long haul" as the rail disputes remain deadlocked.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Transport workers are joining a wave of strike action on October 1st, sending a clear message to the [UK] Government and employers that working people will not accept continued attacks on pay and working conditions at a time when big business profits are at an all-time high.”