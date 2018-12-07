Scotrail timetable changes to begin on Sunday

A new ScotRail timetable will come into force on Sunday which will see the introduction of a new half hourly Edinburgh to Glasgow service.

ScotRail says it will deliver faster journeys, more seats and more services for its customers as part of the changes.

The train operator says customers can check train times at scotrail.co.uk and on the ScotRail app. Timetables can also be downloaded from the ScotRail website.

The introduction of high-speed trains and brand-new Hitachi class 385 electric trains, as well as major infrastructure improvements like the electrification of the Stirling-Dunblane-Alloa route, enable the delivery of the enhanced timetable.

Some of the key changes include:

- New half hourly Edinburgh to Glasgow service (via Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston) using brand-new Hitachi class 385 trains.

- Extended Edinburgh to Arbroath services, providing close to an hourly local service for Broughty Ferry, Monifieth, and Carnoustie.

- New service between Aberdeen and Montrose, providing an hourly service at Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, and Portlethen

- Nine additional services between Inverness and Elgin, giving close to an hourly all-day service for Nairn, Forres and Elgin.

ScotRail also says there will be more than 65,000 extra seats on their services and that routes benefiting from this include:

- Aberdeen to Edinburgh and Glasgow

- Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow

- Glasgow Queen Street to Alloa and Dunblane

- Edinburgh to Dunblane

- Edinburgh to North Berwick

- Glasgow Central to Neilston

- Airdrie to Balloch

The company says it's providing almost 100,000 more seats each weekday than at the start of the franchise.

Full details of all changes can be found on the ScotRail website https://www.scotrail.co.uk/time-new-timetables

Further timetable improvements will be delivered in May and December 2019.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: “The improvements we are making to our timetable from Sunday mean some trains may depart a few minutes earlier or later than they presently do. Commuters in particular should check before Monday morning comes around.

“This is just the first phase of the work we are doing to deliver for our customers over the next year.

“The investment ScotRail and Network Rail is making to electrify more lines and introduce new and upgraded trains means we will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and more services for our customers.”