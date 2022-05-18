ScotRail to cut 600 daily services from next week to combat drivers' dispute disruption

The indefinite reduction of around 645 daily services is needed so ScotRail can provide a reliable service, chief executive officer Joanne Macguire told a meeting of passenger watchdog Transport Focus in Edinburgh.

It confirms The Scotsman revealing the cut on Monday after 100 or more services a day were halted over the last week because of some drivers not working overtime after rejecting a 2.2 per cent pay offer.

News of the reduction comes just three days after ScotRail increased weekday services 2,000 to 2,150, although they remain 250 below pre-Covid levels.

The ScotRail timetable reduction at stations such as Glasgow Queen Street will come just a week after extra services were added. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Saturday services were due to increase from 1,949 to 2,058, and Sunday services from 1,084 to 1,088 – but these have more than been cancelled out by the drivers’ action.

Drivers’ union Aslef has now ordered a strike ballot.

Ms Macguire said: “As of next week, we plan to reduce our timetable to around 70 per cent.

"We want to deliver 70 per cent of our services very well, and deliver for our customers.

"We want to be proactive in messaging that if you look at our app of an evening that you can be confident that when you turn up the next day your train will be there.”

She said the first and last trains of the day would be protected as an “absolute priority”.

"We are committed to delivering the best service we can.”

Ms Macguire said: "Due to the disruption in terms of the dispute, withdrawal of rest day working by some colleagues, we have no option but to move to the reduced timetable and to be confident that we can deliver it well.

"We are committed to ongoing dialogue, as are our trade unions, and we will work hard and do our very best to resolve this dispute.”

However, she denied ScotRail was being ruthless by cutting more services beyond current disruption levels, which have reduced services by up to around 20 per cent.

Ms Macguire said: “We are not playing hardball with the unions, because ultimately those who suffer are our employees, and that is not our intention.

"We are not in any way trying to be disruptive or punitive towards our staff.”

But she said promising to deliver more than 70 per cent of services “is something we wouldn’t be confident in when we look at our resources”.

Chris Gibb, chief executive of Scottish Rail Holdings, which oversees the newly-nationalised ScotRail for the Scottish Government, said ScotRail had “more than enough” drivers undergoing training to be able to run its full current timetable without rest day working in due course, but it had been delayed by Covid restrictions.

He told the meeting: "As drivers become competent, we will reinstate services as necessary in the coming weeks and months.”

However, he was unable to say when the timetable would be restored.”

On the pay dispute, he said: “It’s a challenging time for the employees in the rail industry.

"They are not immune from the cost of living crisis and I can understand employees want to see an increase in pay.

"We are in territory around that a whole generation of people have not experienced.

"I hear the voice of the union representatives loud and clear, that they want to see an inflation-related pay increase.”

But Mr Gibb said the situation was “difficult” since Scottish Government funding of ScotRail had increased to £690 million this year after revenue from fares had fallen because passenger numbers had not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

He said: “The railway in Scotland is now in direct competition for public funding with schools and hospitals.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said of the timetable cuts: “This is devastating news for passengers.

"A 30 per cent cut in services from next week is a huge blow.

"ScotRail seemed to be blaming unions for this, which will be news to them.