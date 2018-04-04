Second US route from Edinburgh halted by Norwegian Air

Norwegian Air is to halt budget flights on the second of its three US routes from Edinburgh.

The airline again blamed air tax cuts for the decision to suspend the route to Providence, Rhode Island from October.

It halted flights between Edinburgh and Bradley in Connecticut last month.

The latest cut will leave just one of the three routes launched last June still operating - to Stewart, in New York state, north of New York City.

BACKGROUND: Norwegian to axe a US route from Edinburgh over tax cut delays

A spokesperson for Norwegian said: “Following a comprehensive review of our services, we have decided to suspend some routes during the winter season, including Edinburgh-Providence.

"Flights from Scotland continue to bear the full brunt of the UK’s Air Passenger Duty which has demonstrably been dampening demand, particularly in the quieter winter months.

"We therefore urge the Scottish Government to quickly resurrect plans for a reduction in air passenger taxes which could re-open the door to more flights and lower fares for passengers and a boost to Scotland’s connectivity.

"We still see potential at Edinburgh and our Providence route will continue through October and we will continue to assess our transatlantic route performance as we confirm the route schedule for summer 2019.”

The airline will also suspend routes from Cork and Shannon - where APD is not charged.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “We shouldn’t be surprised at the lower demand on these services when Scotland’s aviation taxation is amongst the highest in the world.

“The Scottish Government must act now to deliver on its promise to Scottish passengers – cut the tax, grow Scotland’s links to the world and boost the substantial contribution of aviation to this country.”

READ MORE: Etihad’s Edinburgh-Abu Dhabi air route to be axed