Sheriff’s crane safety call after Queensferry Crossing death

THE Sheriff leading an inquiry into the death of a worker during construction of the Queensferry Crossing has recommended an assessment of whether new safety warnings should be put on cranes.

The inquiry was held after John Cousin died following an accident on the crossing in April 2016.

Mr Cousin, 62, from Hexham, was standing in front of a giraffe track crane that was being repaired when the extending fly jib fell on him.

READ MORE: ScotRail drafts in troubleshooter after failing to hit target

The crane had broken down the day before after a hose burst. This caused it to leak hydraulic oil on to the road deck of the bridge’s north tower.

In his recommendations, Sheriff W A Gilchrist said: “Given the critical importance of not removing the central pin until the front of the fly jib is secured to the front of the boom arm, and the likely fatal consequences if this is not done, it is arguable that there ought to be some form of warning attached to the pin alerting anyone contemplating its removal not to do so without first checking that it is safe to do so.

READ MORE: Coach crash near Edinburgh bus station

“No evidence was led at the inquiry about the use of warning labels or notices on hazardous equipment. Accordingly, I am not in a position to fully assess the implications or practicalities of recommending that there should be some form of warning attached to the pivot pins on cranes of the type that featured in this case.

“However, I am satisfied that there is at least a case for recommending that consideration should be given to at least examining the case for such warnings to alert operators of the dangers associated with certain operations.”

Sheriff Gilchrist said his recommendations were addressed in the first instance to those responsible for producing the BSI Code of Practice for the Safe Use of Cranes.