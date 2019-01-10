Sinking road around manholes leads to Leith Walk ‘snagging works’

Have your say

The new roadworks on Leith walk are being carried out to strengthen manholes because parts of the road surface are sinking in around them.

A stretch of the road between Pilrig Street and Brunswick Street will be affected for the next three weeks.

The snagging works have resulted from the ongoing Leith Walk programme of construction, to improve the road with features like cycle paths and better parking spaces.

A recent inspection found that the road surface around the manholes has been sinking in around them.

A City Council spokeswoman said: “There is always a period of routine snagging following construction works.

“This work on Leith Walk will allow us to make sure things have been built to specification and will last their design life.”

The new roadworks started today and will run until the scheduled finishing date of February 1.

Motorists will not be able to ‘right turn’ from Leith Walk into Brunswick Road or McDonald Road until 4pm on January 13 (this Sunday).

