Officers requested that people try to avoid the area just after 9.30pm on Thursday due to two road closures.

Sir Harry Lauder Road is closed at the junction with Portobello High Street and Baileyfield Road is closed from the junction of Duddingston Road at Southfield Place.

Edinburgh Travel also warned road users that the Sir Harry Lauder Road would be closed for tree trimming and vegetation clearing between 9pm and 6am on Thursday, November 18 and Friday, November 19.

