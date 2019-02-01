Six Nations 2019: Fans urged to plan travel ahead of Scotland V Italy

Fans travelling to watch Scotland kick off their Six Nations rugby campaign at Murrayfield on Saturday are being reminded to plan travel ahead.

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to attend the game against Italy for the first sell out match of the tournament.

To ensure pedestrian safety and minimise traffic disruption, pedestrian management will be implemented around the Haymarket Station area on the day.

Like the Autumn Test fixtures last year, there will be no route back to the city centre and Haymarket Station via Balbirnie Place/Haymarket Yards. Pedestrians heading along Russell Road will be directed to Dalry Road as an alternative.

Edinburgh City Council is working closely with police to keep road and pedestrian traffic moving smoothly before and after the game, which kicks off at 2:15pm.

Edinburgh Trams will be running additional services up to every three minutes to the stadium, while several Lothian bus routes also serve Murrayfield. Further information is available on their website.

Transport and Environment Convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “We’ve reached that exciting time of year again, when tens of thousands of supporters converge on the Capital to cheer on Scotland – and nations from further afield.

“We want fans to enjoy the matches as much as possible so would encourage everyone to follow travel advice and road closures, making sure they get to the stadium in plenty of time. Come on Scotland!”

Transport arrangements will remain in place during all of the Six Nations home games - Scotland v Italy (2 February), Scotland v Ireland (9 February) and Scotland v Wales (March 10) – when spectators are encouraged to follow the same travel advice.

Supporters must allow plenty of extra time for their journey to the game.

Information about getting to and from BT Murrayfield Stadium by bus, tram or rail for Six Nations matches can be found on the Scottish Rugby website.

Full details of temporary road closures and parking restrictions are available on the Council website.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital