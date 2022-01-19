Scotland will face England on Saturday, February 5, during the opening weekend of the Six Nations Calcutta Cup.

Edinburgh Trams have encouraged those travelling to the match to buy their tickets before the big day.

Fans can pre-purchase an ‘Adult Rugby Return’ for £3.40 and a ‘Child rugby Return’ for £1.80 from edinburghticket.com. These tickets can be used from any tram stop, except Edinburgh Airport.

Families enjoying a rugby day together can buy a ‘Family Day Tripper’ ticket, which offers a day’s tram travel for up to two adults plus up to three under 16s, priced at £7.50.

Services will be boosted, and will run from every 3 minutes before and after the game.

Free parking will be available at Ingliston Park & Ride site for those who want to avoid traffic and parking charges. The site has over 1,000 parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging points.

Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director Lea Harrison, said: “We introduced the rugby pre-purchase tickets for the Autumn Internationals last year, and they proved really popular with fans heading to Murrayfield by tram.

“The 2022 Six Nations Championship is a great chance for everyone to get back together and enjoy the thrill of match day atmosphere in our stunning city.”

Last year, the Scottish rugby team finished fourth in the Six Nations table, having won three games and lost two over the course of the tournament..

In 2021, Scotland also secured their first victory at Twickenham in 38 years, beating England 11-6.

