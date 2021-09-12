Boghead, on the southern fringe of Bathgate, feeds into the town and its neighbouring industrial estate which houses huge retailers including Amazon.

It’s also the main junction for the A801 running up to Linlithgow, Falkirk and the north, as well as linking to the M8.

At the moment all approach roads are set at 60mph, the national speed limit, even though the roundabout is busy throughout the day – particularly at peak times as one of the main feeder roads onto the motorway.

Councillors are set to cut the speed limit in a bid to prevent accidents at one of the busiest roundabouts in the area.

The link road to Whitburn is on a straight line parallel to the M8 and frequently sees fast driving.

Following a number of incidents, council roads engineers and police carried out surveys of the area and engineers now say it will be safer if the approach roads have speed limits cut to 40mph.

The six roads served by this junction are rural, however there are two roads that are currently subject to lower speed limits. The A7066 is subject to a speed limit of 50mph and B792 is subject to a speed limit of 40mph.

The roundabout will now have lower speed limits

A report to the council’s executive by Gordon Brown, roads network manager, said: “The speed of circulatory and exiting traffic was higher than desired and the potential contribution to accidents prompted a recommendation to introduce the lower of the approach speed limits at the roundabout.

“This is in line with best practice and is considered an integral part of the scheme to reduce accident frequency and severity at the junction.”

The report noted that Police Scotland had indicated its approval for this proposal.

A formal statutory consultation will be undertaken before the new limit is installed.

Tom Conn, executive councillor for the environment, said: “Concerns had been raised around the roundabout following a number of separate incidents. It has been recommended that the speed limit be set at 40mph in the hope that this will help reduce accident frequency and severity in the area and make the roundabout and surrounding roads safer for all users.”

