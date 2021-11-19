The buses are part of the CAVForth project, and are currently being fitted with the ground-breaking sensor and control technology, which will allow them to become computer-driven.

As part of the trial of the buses, a new service will be launched next year.

Four single-decker buses will run a 14-mile route from Fife’s Ferrytoll Park & Ride to Edinburgh Park’s transport hub, and will cross the Forth Road Bridge on their journey.

Stagecoach believe the new service will have capacity for up to 10,000 passengers a week.

The new service is intended to make it easier for people to switch to public transport.

The buses are currently going through an array of virtual and track testing to make sure all systems are functioning as expected before on-road testing begins later this year.

Local communities were consulted on the design and colour of the new buses.

Each of the four vehicles have been marked with ‘AB’ logo, which stands for autonomous bus. Stagecoach hopes that this logo will become a standard identifier of autonomous vehicles in the future.

Sam Greer, Regional Director for Stagecoach in Scotland said: “We are all very excited to be marking the next major milestone in our autonomous bus project, with buses planned to be on the road in early summer next year.

“The new service will provide a bus link between Fife and Edinburgh Park which currently does not exist and we hope will encourage more people to ditch the car, skip traffic jams and enjoy a relaxed journey in a dedicated bus lane and with new innovative state of the art technology.”

One of the four full sized autonomous buses that will run on Scottish roads for the first time next year.

Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said: “This is another welcome step forward for the incredibly exciting Project CAVForth, as we move closer to seeing it go live next year. This type of innovation shows Scotland is very much open for business when it comes to trialling this technology.

"This ground-breaking and globally significant project will really help the country establish its credentials on the world stage.”

Jim Hutchinson, Fusion Processing Ltd CEO, said: “We are delighted to be leading on the world’s most complex and ambitious autonomous vehicle programme. CAVForth is an exciting pilot service and a great demonstration of our automated vehicle technology. The vehicles are fitted with CAVstar, our automated driving system which combines our own hardware and software to create, safe, AV Level 4 full sized buses. The buses will be operating on a 28 mile round trip route that includes motorways, single carriageway A-roads, minor roads, bus lanes, roundabouts and junctions with and without traffic lights. We believe it will be the most comprehensive Autonomous bus demonstration to date."

Paul Davies, ADL President and Managing Director, said: “As the UK bus industry’s innovation leader, we are constantly exploring new ways to further increase efficiency and safety. The trial of the UK’s first full-sized autonomous bus service gives us an outstanding opportunity to gain real-world experience. We are also working closely with our colleagues across NFI Group who are developing similar, promising projects.”

