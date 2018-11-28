Storm Diana: Edinburgh’s Christmas close Star Flyer ride

Have your say

The organisers of the Capital’s Christmas festivities have closed one of their top city centre attractions as high winds from Storm Diana batter Edinburgh.

Edinburgh’s Christmas issued a weather warning around 15:00 today advising the Star Flyer ride is currently closed due to high winds.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow “be aware” warnings for wind and rain across large parts of Scotland with the remnants of Storm Diana set to blast the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

Met office Spokesperson Richard Miles said gusts of 60-70mph could hit Edinburgh, adding that Edinburgh residents can expect “cloudy, windy and rainy” weather throughout the day.

