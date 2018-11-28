Storm Diana: Major disruptions on Scotland’s roads amid high winds

Have your say

As high winds and rain blast the country many of Scotland’s major roads are experiencing lengthy delays.

Yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and high winds have been issued for much of Scotland.

Areas affected by the wind warnings are Central, Grampian, Tayside & Fife, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland, South-West Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

For those making the journey home this evening, Traffic Scotland have reported disruptions in a number of regions and on specific road:

- North Lanarkshire: Drivers in North Lanarkshire are advised to use caution due to surface water affecting driving conditions.

- A9/A95 North Aviemore - Lywillg: The A9 near Aviemore is currently restricted in both directions due to a broken down vehicle.

- A78 Skelmorlie - A760 Largs: A78 Skelmorlie the road is closed due to weather conditions.

- A720 Gilmerton Jct - Sheriffhall Rbt: Westbound road users are advised to expect longer than normal journey times due to increased traffic volume.

- Edinburgh: Drivers in Edinburgh are advised to use caution due to surface water affecting driving conditions.

- West Lothian: Drivers in West Lothian are advised to use caution due to surface water affecting driving conditions.

- Forth Road Bridge: Traffic slow on the A90 Forth Road Bridge due to high winds currently affecting driving conditions.

- Glasgow: Drivers in Glasgow are advised to use caution due to surface water affecting driving conditions.

- M898 Erskine Bridge approach M8 J30 - M898 J: Use caution crossing the A898 Erskine Bridge due to high winds currently affecting driving conditions.

- A9 Dornoch Bridge: Traffic slow on the A9 Dornoch Bridge due to high winds

