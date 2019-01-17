Stretch of City Bypass closed following report of concern for person

Have your say

A stretch of the Edinburgh City Bypass is closed this morning following a report of concern for a person.

The A720 between Gilmerton and Sheriffhall is completely shut off to traffic in both direction while police deal with the incident.

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead and expect delays.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told the Edinburgh Evening News: “We were called to the A720 near the Gilmerton Junction at around 8.20am on Thursday morning following a report of concern for a person.

“Lanes are closed in both directions and officers remain at the scene.”

More follows.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital