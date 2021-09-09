Swan hazard on Edinburgh bypass: Swan rescued after causing delays and closures on A720 with police and SSPCA involved
A swan caught in the wave of a traffic jam has been rescued on the Edinburgh City Bypass after causing delays to journeys and a closure on Thursday morning.
The bird disruption was originally reported at around 9.30am this morning on the A720 which led to the eastbound lane between Calder and Baberton closed.
The winged hazard was rescued by the SSPCA after obstructing traffic.
Luckily, an SSPCA officer who was already stuck in the traffic jam was able to offer his assistance.
The bird was unharmed and was released in a safe space nearby on the same morning.
Scottish SPCA senior inspector Stuart Murray who rescued the bird said: “We rescued a swan from the A720 at Baberton who was obstructing traffic.
“I was actually stuck in the resulting traffic jam and heard a report on the radio about the swan so I went to offer my assistance.
"Originally the incident had been allocated to one of our animal rescue officers but they were stuck in the traffic much further away.
“Thankfully the swan was unharmed by the ordeal and I was able to release the bird nearby.
“If anyone finds an animal in distress they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”
Traffic Scotland said the bird led to delays and a closure with police on the scene.
However, Traffic Scotland posted an update at 10.40am informing the public that lane one has reopened following a ‘hazard.’
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called around 9.30am this morning to the A720 between Calder and Baberton, and officers are in attendance to assist with any traffic issues."