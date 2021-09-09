Stuart and the swan he rescued on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass on Thursday morning (Photo: SSPCA).

The bird disruption was originally reported at around 9.30am this morning on the A720 which led to the eastbound lane between Calder and Baberton closed.

The winged hazard was rescued by the SSPCA after obstructing traffic.

Luckily, an SSPCA officer who was already stuck in the traffic jam was able to offer his assistance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic Scotland reported the swan hazard on the Edinburgh City Bypass at around 9.30am on Thursday morning (Photo: Traffic Scotland).

The bird was unharmed and was released in a safe space nearby on the same morning.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector Stuart Murray who rescued the bird said: “We rescued a swan from the A720 at Baberton who was obstructing traffic.

“I was actually stuck in the resulting traffic jam and heard a report on the radio about the swan so I went to offer my assistance.

"Originally the incident had been allocated to one of our animal rescue officers but they were stuck in the traffic much further away.

“Thankfully the swan was unharmed by the ordeal and I was able to release the bird nearby.

“If anyone finds an animal in distress they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Traffic Scotland said the bird led to delays and a closure with police on the scene.

However, Traffic Scotland posted an update at 10.40am informing the public that lane one has reopened following a ‘hazard.’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called around 9.30am this morning to the A720 between Calder and Baberton, and officers are in attendance to assist with any traffic issues."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.