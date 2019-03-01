Tesla to switch to online-only sales but Edinburgh showroom expected to remain

Electric car maker Tesla is to switch to only selling its cars online so it can cut the price of its new mass-market Model 3.

It said many showrooms would close, but The Scotsman understands the Edinburgh store in Multrees Walk is expected to escape the axe.

Tesla's Model 3 is to go on sale in the UK in the second half of this year. Picture: David Zalubowski/AP

Tesla’s only showroom in Scotland, off St Andrew Square, is likely to be retained because of its high footfall.

The company’s separate service centre in Edinburgh would also stay open.

Tesla announced on Thursday it will only sell cars online to cut the price of its Model 3 by 6 per cent to $35,000 (£26,335) in the United States.

It is due to be available in the UK in the second half of the year.

As a result, the Silicon Valley company said it would be “winding down many of our stores” over the next few months, with “a small number of stores in high-traffic locations remaining as galleries, showcases and Tesla information centres”.

Tesla suggested buying its cars would be little different from any other online purchase.

It said: “You can now buy a Tesla in North America via your phone in about one minute, and that capability will soon be extended worldwide.

“We are also making it much easier to try out and return a Tesla, so that a test drive prior to purchase isn’t needed.

“You can now return a car within seven days or 1,000 miles for a full refund.

“With the highest consumer satisfaction score of any car on the road, we are confident you will want to keep your Tesla.”

Details of the number of possible store closures or job losses have not been revealed, but Tesla has 378 stores and locations worldwide.

The firm said it has 18 stores in the UK and Ireland, some of which are alongside service centres.

As well as Edinburgh, it has stores in London and locations in Bristol, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Birmingham, Solihull, Manchester South, Knutsford, Leeds, and Dublin.

There is also an additional service-only location in the UK capital as well four of these specialist sites in Bristol, Milton Keynes, Weybridge and Dartford, with the latter two for sales or test drives by appointment only.

Aberdeen and Glasgow are contacted through the Edinburgh sales office, while Newcastle is the Leeds sales office. No-one is based at these locations.

A spokeswoman for Tesla was unable to provide details of how the company’s plans might affect its operations in the UK and Ireland.

Tesla said the online move would enable it to lower all vehicle prices by an average of 6 per cent, including its more expensive Model S and Model X.

Chief executive Elon Musk said: “This is the only way to achieve the savings for this car and be financially sustainable.

“It is excruciatingly difficult to make this car for $35,000 and be financially sustainable.”

The store closures come on top of a decision to cut 3,150 jobs - about 7 per cent of Tesla’s workforce - announced earlier this year.

The Model 3 is currently not on sale in the UK, with right-hand drive markets due to begin in the second half of this year.

The car can be reserved online with a £1,000 deposit.