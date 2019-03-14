These are all the mobile speed camera locations in Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians
These are all of the locations that mobile speed cameras currently operate in Edinburgh, Fife and the Lothians.
All of the speed cameras listed and their precise locations have been taken from government website safetycameras.gov.scot
1. The A90 Road Edinburgh between Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road
Local Authority: Edinburgh City''Speed limit: 40mph
2. The A70 Road Balerno between Stewart Road and Bridge Road
Local Authority: Edinburgh City''Speed limit: 30mph
3. A701 Liberton Gardens near to Little Road Edinburgh
Local authority: Edinburgh City''Speed limit: 30 mph
4. Muirhouse Parkway Edinburgh west of Pennywell Road
Local authority: Edinburgh City''Speed limit: 30mph
