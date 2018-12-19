Three-vehicle crash in west of Edinburgh causes major delays

Drivers in the west of Edinburgh have been facing added rush hour delays this evening following a three-vehicle collision on a busy city road.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A71 Calder Road, close to Burton’s Biscuits, just before 5pm.

A police spokesman said that no one has been hurt as a result of the crash.

However, police are still in attendance and one vehicle is still thought to be blocking one of the two lanes on the road, causing traffic to build up.

A tweet from Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council’s roads team, said the eastbound M8 is slow moving towards the bypass and that the A71 Calder Road is almost queued back to Dalmahoy Road.”

The tweet added that the City Bypass is also busy eastbound between Hermiston Gait and Calder Road.

