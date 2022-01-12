A lorry and two cars were involved in the crash, which happened at around 7.20am on Wednesday, January 12.

Police confirmed no-one was injured in the accident.

Lane two has now been re-opened and all lanes are now running.

Traffic Scotland posted on Twitter, writing: “Traffic remains heavy back to J3 (Livingston) on #M8 and Kirkliston on #M9 to 45 minutes”.

Police have closed one lane of the M8 eastbound, while they clear vehicles from the road which were involved in a crash.