Three-vehicle crash on Edinburgh-bound M8 between Newbridge and Hermiston causes delays

Traffic is still heavy on the M8 Eastbound, due to a road traffic accident that happened between Junction 1, Claylands and Junction 2, Hermiston Gait.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:14 am

A lorry and two cars were involved in the crash, which happened at around 7.20am on Wednesday, January 12.

Police confirmed no-one was injured in the accident.

Lane two has now been re-opened and all lanes are now running.

Traffic Scotland posted on Twitter, writing: “Traffic remains heavy back to J3 (Livingston) on #M8 and Kirkliston on #M9 to 45 minutes”.

Police have closed one lane of the M8 eastbound, while they clear vehicles from the road which were involved in a crash.

