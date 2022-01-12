Three-vehicle crash on Edinburgh-bound M8 between Newbridge and Hermiston causes delays
Traffic is still heavy on the M8 Eastbound, due to a road traffic accident that happened between Junction 1, Claylands and Junction 2, Hermiston Gait.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:14 am
A lorry and two cars were involved in the crash, which happened at around 7.20am on Wednesday, January 12.
Police confirmed no-one was injured in the accident.
Lane two has now been re-opened and all lanes are now running.
Traffic Scotland posted on Twitter, writing: “Traffic remains heavy back to J3 (Livingston) on #M8 and Kirkliston on #M9 to 45 minutes”.