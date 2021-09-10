The Tour of Britain will be heading through Edinburgh and finishing in Scotland this weekend (Photo: Peter Byrne for PA)

There will be several road closures in place as the UK’s biggest cycle race arrives in the Capital for the first time in four years.

An army of cyclists will be cheered by crowds as they make their way through Edinburgh’s streets for the tour’s final two stages in Scotland.

Among them will be world champion riders including Mark Cavendish and Julian Alaphilippe.

There will be road closures and disruption in Edinburgh as the race takes place. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Tour of Britain in Edinburgh?

The Tour of Britain will be travelling through Edinburgh on Saturday (September 11).

It’s part of stage seven of the race’s eight stages, covering a distance of 194.8km.

Starting in Hawick in the Scottish Borders, the race will make its way through the Lothians before finishing in Edinburgh for a “stunning finale”.

The Tour is set to begin at 10.45am in Hawick and arrive in Edinburgh’s Queens Drive from around 3.38pm.

Which Edinburgh roads will be closed for the Tour of Britain?

There will be rolling road closures in place during the Tour of Britain, with roads closed for a short window while the race passes through.

The roads affected on Saturday, according to Edinburgh City Council, are as follows:

- Queen’s Drive (Holyrood Park roundabout to Holyrood Gait) from 4.45pm-7pm

- Queen’s Drive (Holyrood Park to Horse Wynd) from 2.30pm-4.30pm

- Queen’s Drive (Horse Wynd to Duke’s Walk) from 8pm-9.30pm

- Duke’s Walk from 8pm-9.30pm

- Lasswade Road from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

- Kirk Brae from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

- Braefoot Terrace from 2.30pm-4.30pm

- Liberton Road (Braefoot Terrace to Craigmillar Park) from 2.30pm-4.30pm

- Craigmillar Park from 2.30pm-4.30pm

- Mayfield Gardens (Craigmillar Park to East Mayfield) from 2.30pm-4.30pm

- East Mayfield from 2.30pm-4.30pm

- Dalkeith Road (East Mayfield to Holyrood Park Road) 2.30pm-4.30pm

- Holyrood Park Road from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Will parking restrictions be in place during the Tour of Britain in Edinburgh?

Several roads will be affected by parking restrictions as the Tour of Britain arrives in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The whole of Queen’s Drive and Duke’s Walk will have restrictions between 8pm-9.30pm.