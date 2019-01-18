Traffic chaos after three-car crash on M8 near Livingston

Have your say

Commuters travelling into Edinburgh are facing long delays this morning after a three-car crash on the M8 Eastbound.

Police were alerted to the accident at Junction 3 Livingston at around 7.40am.

The crash forced the closure of a lane, resulting in congestion and long tail-backs to Junction 3A Bathgate.

Drivers are being urged to take care passing as road policing officers clear debris from the collision.

There are no reports of any injuries.

