Train into Edinburgh breaks down after driver honks horn too much

ScotRail have revealed that the first of their refurbished InterCity 125 trains broke down because the driver honked the train’s horn too much.

The service was heading from Aberdeen to Edinburgh when the driver pressed the air horn for too long, which created an air leak.

This led to a number of functions failing to work properly and the train being delayed for half an hour at Ladybank in Fife.

A spokesman told the Sunday Post: “We experienced a short delay as a result of a technical issue, but the train was on the move again quickly.”

While Scottish Labour transport spokesman Colin Smyth added: “Many passengers think ScotRail is full of hot air, now it looks like their trains don’t have enough of it.”