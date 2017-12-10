Trains to and from Edinburgh and Glasgow disrupted after wire damage

Trains between Edinburgh and Helensburgh have been cancelled after damage was caused to overhead wires.

ScotRail said the disruption was expected until the end of Sunday after the electric wires were damaged at Dumbarton Central - leaving all lines blocked.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Train services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central via Airdrie will be cancelled, delayed or terminated at and started back from Dalmuir.

“While it is our intention to terminate these services at Dalmuir, due to the volume of trains at Dalmuir station, some Edinburgh to Helensburgh services will terminate at, and restart back from, Hyndland.

“Staff have assessed the damage and due to the repairs required, the alterations shown will apply until the end of the day today.”

Trains are also disrupted between Glasgow and Oban/Fort William and Mallaig, Glasgow and Whiflet as well as between Glasgow and Helensburgh Central.